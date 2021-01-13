Kyle Patrick Alvarez to direct 'Crater' for Disney Plus

''Homecoming'' director Kyle Patrick Alvarez will helm upcoming feature ''Crater'' for streamer Disney Plus.

The film has been described as a coming-of-age story in the same vein as 1986 movie ''Stand By Me'', reported Deadline.

The story follows a boy growing up on a lunar mining colony who after the death of his father takes a trip to explore a mysterious crater, along with his four best friends, prior to being permanently relocated to another planet. Alvarez, who previously made 2015 movie ''Stanford Prison Experiment'', will direct from a script by John Griffin.

Shawn Levy was earlier scheduled to direct the project when it was set up at 20th Century.

But the director will now only produce the movie through his banner 21 Laps Entertainment along with Dan Levine.

