Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin celebrates 'new beginning' with first slalom win in 13 months

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin said her first slalom win in 13 months in Austria on Tuesday felt like a fresh start. Racing in light snowfall under the lights, Shiffrin sealed a record 44th slalom victory with a time of 1:47.92, holding off Katharina Liensberger of Austria by 0.19 seconds. "It feels a little bit like a new beginning," Shiffrin told broadcaster ORF.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:24 IST
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin celebrates 'new beginning' with first slalom win in 13 months

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin said her first slalom win in 13 months in Austria on Tuesday felt like a fresh start. Racing in light snowfall under the lights, Shiffrin sealed a record 44th slalom victory with a time of 1:47.92, holding off Katharina Liensberger of Austria by 0.19 seconds.

"It feels a little bit like a new beginning," Shiffrin told broadcaster ORF. "Most of my wins and my best races are behind me. It's already happened. And, at 25, it's weird to think the bulk of my best racing in my career is already over." Shiffrin, who endured a traumatic 2020 due to the death of her father in February, the COVID-19 pandemic and a back injury, last triumphed in slalom in December 2019.

"You can't really move forward until you stop trying to go back, and I'm having a difficult time with that," she said. "It's hard not to want that, to just want life to be like it was before Feb. 2. I'm probably going to be struggling with that for a while, but I think that tonight was a pretty big step."

The result earned her a 68th World Cup victory, leaving her 14 wins behind fellow American Lindsey Vonn, who holds the record for most by a woman. Those milestones were not on her mind, though, she said.

"This slope has kind of tripped me up the last several years. I just wanted to ski strong," Shiffrin said. "It was really fun."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Chandrababu Naidu burns Andhra govt orders on farmers in Bhogi bonfire

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday burnt the state government orders issued over farmers in Bhogi bonfire at Paritala in Krishna district. Naidu, along with the peop...

CM award for over 3,000 uniformed services personnel

As many as 3,186 police and otheruniformed services personnel will be presented the Tamil NaduChief Ministers Medals on the occasion of Pongal inrecognition of their outstanding devotion to duty, thegovernment said on Wednesday.The Tamil Na...

Whatsapp-Not Safe! Udgam and Zebar School Shifts to Microsoft Kaizala App

Ahmedabad Gujarat India, January 13 ANINewsVoir The new WhatsApp privacy policy has irked many individuals and corporates who rely heavily on this popular messaging platform for internal communications. Worried over the user data security, ...

Bharat Biotech air-ships Covaxin to 11 cities on Tuesday

Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said it successfully air-shipped its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, to 11 cities across the country on Tuesday.The Hyderabad-based vaccine major said it has donated 16.5 lakh doses to the Government of India.After ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021