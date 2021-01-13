Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 to be full of action, release delayed till February

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 13-01-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 15:33 IST
Attack on Titan Chapter 137 to be full of action, release delayed till February
Attack on Titan Chapter 137 is likely to focus on Annie and Armin. Image Credit: Facebook / Attack on Titan Manga Reader

The excitement of manga lovers was at acme with the recent release of Attack on Titan Chapter 136. However, they are equally disappointed after learning that Attack on Titan Chapter 137 will be out exactly after a month from the release date of Chapter 136.

The spoilers for Attack on Titan Chapter 137 are yet to be out. Fans need to wait longer for the spoilers as Chapter 137 will not be out in January. However, many interesting things are expected from this chapter.

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 is likely to focus on Annie and Armin. These two characters have more going on in their character arc besides their blooming love.

The imminent Attack on Titan Chapter 137 will be full of action and disclose many shocking things. Armin and Zeke meeting in the Paths has given a different perspective to the manga storyline and it also hints at how the story will end.

The manga aficionados are expecting Armin and Eren to have a final meeting before the story of Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ends. Their final meeting can take place at Paths as there is no other better place than it to make it more emotional.

On the other hand, BlockToro reports that Attack on Titan Chapter 137 spoilers reveal what Eren is upto as there are hardly chapters left after it. The manga enthusiasts are already aware and consequently disappointed as Attack on Titan is going to end with the release of Chapter 139.

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 is likely to be out on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of Attack on Titan Chapter 136. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi reduces registration fee for investment advisors

Markets regulator Sebi has cut down application and registration fees for individuals and corporates seeking a registered investment advisor status.Now, individuals and firms partnership will have to pay Rs 2,000 while applying for an inves...

Amazon Prime Video launches mobile-only plan in India, teams up with Airtel

Amazon on Wednesday announced its first mobile-only Prime Video plan at a starting price of Rs 89 per month as it looks to woo entertainment-hungry smartphone users in the country.The single-user plan will initially be available for Bharti ...

The Little Things: Jared Leto reveals Sparma’s similarity with Joker in Suicide Squad

The crime psychological thriller film The Little Things is set to hit the theatres on January 29. The film will also have a simultaneous release on the HBO Max streaming service for one month as part of Warner Bros. plans for all of its 202...

Rebels attack Central African Republic's capital

Security forces in Central African Republic repelled an attack on Wednesday by armed groups seeking to seize the capital Bangui, athorities said, in a marked escalation of fighting with rebels opposed to the president. The CAR army, backed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021