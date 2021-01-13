Attack on Titan Chapter 137 to be full of action, release delayed till February

The excitement of manga lovers was at acme with the recent release of Attack on Titan Chapter 136. However, they are equally disappointed after learning that Attack on Titan Chapter 137 will be out exactly after a month from the release date of Chapter 136.

The spoilers for Attack on Titan Chapter 137 are yet to be out. Fans need to wait longer for the spoilers as Chapter 137 will not be out in January. However, many interesting things are expected from this chapter.

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 is likely to focus on Annie and Armin. These two characters have more going on in their character arc besides their blooming love.

The imminent Attack on Titan Chapter 137 will be full of action and disclose many shocking things. Armin and Zeke meeting in the Paths has given a different perspective to the manga storyline and it also hints at how the story will end.

The manga aficionados are expecting Armin and Eren to have a final meeting before the story of Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ends. Their final meeting can take place at Paths as there is no other better place than it to make it more emotional.

On the other hand, BlockToro reports that Attack on Titan Chapter 137 spoilers reveal what Eren is upto as there are hardly chapters left after it. The manga enthusiasts are already aware and consequently disappointed as Attack on Titan is going to end with the release of Chapter 139.

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 is likely to be out on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of Attack on Titan Chapter 136. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

