Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tilda Swinton reveals she identifies as queer

Academy Award and BAFTA winner Tilda Swinton has revealed that she has always felt she was queer.The 60-year-old actor, known for films such as Orlando, The Chronicles of Narnia series, Okja and Suspiria, said being queer is a sensibility for her.I always felt I was queer, she said, adding that she found comfort in her career.

PTI | London | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:23 IST
Tilda Swinton reveals she identifies as queer

Academy Award and BAFTA winner Tilda Swinton has revealed that she has always felt she was ''queer''.

The 60-year-old actor, known for films such as ''Orlando'', ''The Chronicles of Narnia'' series, ''Okja'' and ''Suspiria'', said being queer is a ''sensibility'' for her.

''I always felt I was queer,'' she said, adding that she found comfort in her career. ''I was just looking for my queer circus, and I found it. I'm very clear that queer is actually, for me anyway, to do with sensibility. And having found it, it's my world,'' Swinton told British Vogue in an interview.

The actor has had a wide-ranging international career in both indie and studio-backed films, having worked with directors including Bong Joon-ho, Luca Guadagnino, Wes Anderson, Jim Jarmusch, Joanna Hogg and the Coen brothers.

''Now I have a family with Wes Anderson, I have a family with Bong Joon-ho, I have a family with Jim Jarmusch, I have a family with Luca Guadagnino, with Lynne Ramsay, with Joanna Hogg,'' she said in a reference to the bond she shares with her collaborators.

Swinton has been in a relationship with painter Sandro Kopp since 2004. She also shares twins Honor and Xavier, 23, with artist John Byrne (81).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ED arrests former TMC MP K D Singh on money laundering charges

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested former TMC MP and businessman Kanwar Deep Singh in a money laundering case linked to an alleged Rs 1,900-crore ponzi scheme fraud, official sources said on Wednesday.The agency charged the 59-year-ol...

Sudan says Ethiopian military aircraft crossed its border

An Ethiopian military aircraft crossed the Sudanese-Ethiopian border in a dangerous and unjustified escalation, Sudans Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.The incident could have dangerous consequences, and cause more tension in the border a...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Millions more under lockdown in ChinaChina posted its biggest daily jump in COVID cases in more than five months on Wednesday, stepping up containment measures that have seen four ...

J-K receives 1.46 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday received the first consignment of 1.46 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine from Pune-based Serum Institute of India SII, officials said.While 79,000 doses were received here for vaccination of nearly 60,000 heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021