Momoland's Nancy’s manipulated snaps on Internet, MLD Entertainment to take actions

The South Korean girls' group, Momoland's popular singer, Nancy recently made a headline with her transmuted photographs circulated on social media. It is reportedly said that one of her staff members had leaked the manipulated photos. Her fandom came together and wanted help from MLD Entertainment to stop spreading the pictures.

Momoland group originator MLD Entertainment had issued an official statement explaining the situation and assured to take strong actions against the persons who are violating personal rights.

"We will continue to make every effort to protect our artists from additional damage through continuous monitoring. We will also follow through with our legal actions with no leniency and without reaching a settlement," said MLD Entertainment.

They also said 'Nancy is currently undergoing severe emotional turmoil." MLD requested to stop the 'malicious posts that harass our artist' Nancy. They also asked people and fans to respect Nancy's privacy. MLD Entertainment is going to join by police and judicial authorities against the person who posted the photo and as well as those who have taken parts to make it viral on social media.

"We will be joined by the police and judicial authorities overseas in taking strong legal action against the first person who posted the photos, as well as those who have taken part in spreading the photos. Through a legal representative, we will also pursue civil and criminal suits for compensation of damages on the basis of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes, circulating material deemed pornographic by the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc., and violating personal rights," said MLD Entertainment into their statement.

According to the report, the photographs were taken while Nancy was changing her outfits while hosting the Asia Artist Awards in 2019 and the photos were leaked after 15 months of the award show. The photos were shared via the MIDZY discord server and on NSFW Twitter accounts to more than 500 members. Now the photos becoming viral. But MLD clarified the photographs are photoshopped.

Check out the entire official statement by MLD Entertainment below:

a staff member of momoland shared pics to a discord server of 500+ people of nancy undressing! you can email the korean text to the mail in the tweet or im pretty sure there is also an english paragraph! this is so not okay :( https://t.co/cHhVERqWPo — ᴮᴱThea😽 (@sanaskimchi) January 9, 2021

Hello. This is MLD Entertainment.

Illegally manipulated photos of Nancy have recently circulated on online and social networking platforms.

Nancy is a victim of having photos being inappropriately taken and manipulated. The person that should be protected first and foremost is Nancy. We ask for your cooperation with a heavy heart.

We will be joined by the police and judicial authorities overseas in taking strong legal action against the first person who posted the photos, as well as those who have taken part in spreading the photos. Through a legal representative, we will also pursue civil and criminal suits for compensation of damages on the basis of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes, circulating material deemed pornographic by the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc., and violating personal rights.

Nancy is currently undergoing severe emotional turmoil. We sincerely ask of you. We long for an end to malicious posts that harass our artist.

We will continue to make every effort to protect our artists from additional damage through continuous monitoring. We will also follow through with our legal actions with no leniency and without reaching a settlement.

We want to express our gratitude to fans who always love and support our artists. We will continue to do our best in ensuring our artists' personal and given rights.

Thank you.