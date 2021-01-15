Left Menu
Kaguya-sama Chapter 214’s possible release on Jan 21, more focus on Mikado & Kaguya

Updated: 15-01-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 11:46 IST
Kaguya-sama Chapter 214’s possible release on Jan 21, more focus on Mikado & Kaguya
Kaguya-sama Chapter 214 is likely to take the story forward and reflect another side of things with Mikado and Kaguya having a few scenes. Image Credit: Facebook / Kaguya-sama

The manga aficionados across the world are tad saddened due to the delay of Kaguya-sama Chapter 214. But the reality is Kaguya-sama: Love Is War sometimes takes a break from releasing its chapters.

Fans are ardently waiting for Kaguya-sama Chapter 214. However, they don't require to wait much longer as they have come closer to its release. The release of Chapter 214 is expected to be out on January 21.

The spoilers for Kaguya-sama Chapter 214 are likely to be out on Monday or Tuesday. However, we will suggest you to wait for the spoilers translated in English. The spoilers will be updated here once the scans leaks are available properly translated.

According to BlockToro, Kaguya-sama Chapter 214 is likely to take the story forward and reflect another side of things with Mikado and Kaguya having a few scenes.

Miko Iino and Miyuki Shirogane were having a meaningful conversation when Kaguya arrived at the scene and had a misunderstanding, BlockToro reported. However, Miko was smart enough to control the situation and sorted things between Kaguya and Miyuki funnily.

Kaguya-sama Chapter 213 had some great movements with Iino and Shirogane having some funny moments and Kaguya arriving at the wrong time.

The spoilers for Kaguya-sama Chapter 214 are yet to be revealed followed by the raw scans leaks. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of Kaguya-sama.

Kaguya-sama Chapter 214 is likely to be released on Thursday, January 21. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the upcoming chapters.

