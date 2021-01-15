Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin are now real lovers, Crash Landing on You Season 2’s demand accelerates

Fans are dying to know for the last one year if Crash Landing on You will be renewed for Season 2. However, we have a beautiful news for Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's lovers across the world. Read further to know more in details.

Although it's true Crash Landing on You has not been renewed for Season 2 yet, still you can start seeing Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin together as they are reportedly dating.

After Crash Landing on You's lead actors, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin confirmed they were dating, their global lovers are eager to know if they could walk down the aisle. The agencies of both Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin went ahead by addressing report in accepting the fact that they have positive feelings for each other.

"Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin met through their projects, and after the end of their drama, their positive feelings towards one another developed into a romantic relationship. We ask that you look warmly upon their relationship and cheer them on in the future," the statement from Hyun Bin's agency VAST Entertainment reads, Soompi noted.

The first season of Crash Landing on You penetrated the hearts of millions in such a way that they have been waiting to get the good news encircling the marriage of Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin. Obviously, their demand for Crash Landing on You Season 2 continues to maintain same strength.

On the other hand, the agency of Son Ye-jin, MS Team Entertainment similarly confirmed, "The two of them got to know each other through their acting projects, and after the end of their drama, they developed an interest in each other and ended up dating."

Dispatch published a report on January 1 that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have been dating for the past eight months, and their relationship commenced after the conclusion of their globally hit drama Crash Landing on You. However, whenever they were asked about Season 2's possibility including their dating rumors, they incessantly denied in the past.

Dispatch also claimed that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin met each other several times to hang out following the end of Crash Landing on You. They also reportedly bonded over their mutual love of golf.

Before Crash Landing on You, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin starred together in 2018 in a South Korean action crime thriller film titled The Negotiation. Many fans are wondering that their romantic link will surely pave the way to the making of Crash Landing on You Season 2.

