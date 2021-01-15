Is Memories of the Alhambra renewed for Season 2? What more we know

The South Korean series lovers are undeniably in love with Memories of the Alhambra. The series was originally released on December 1, 2018 and continued till January 20, 2019.

Is Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 renewed? The reality is that Memories of the Alhambra is one of the most anticipated South Korean drama series fans have been waiting for a long time.

Memories of the Alhambra was obviously a commercial success, consistently topping the cable television viewership ratings in its timeslot. Its 14th episode recorded a 10.025 percent nationwide audience share according to Nielsen paid platform, making it as one of the highest rated in Korean cable television history.

We all know the level of success Memories of the Alhambra received globally. Every South Korean series fan had the opinion that Season 2 would return very quickly after its renewal. However, it didn't happen and the series enthusiasts are still waiting for its arrival.

Fans still continue to believe that Memories of the Alhambra will be renewed and released for Season 2. The series ended with cliffhanger with lots of unanswered questions. Thus, the series lovers have not lost their hope.

Whenever Memories of the Alhambra is renewed for Season 2, it will be consisting of 16 episodes like the previous one. one particular fan spoke to a Netflix representative and then started a petition to notify the Netflix's top officials that there is a huge demand.

"It restored the hero's reputation, brought Se-joo (Chenyeol) back and brought justice to characters like Soo-jin (Lee Si-won), who had been abused by Professor cha (Kim Eui-sung) throughout the series and Yoo-ra (Han Bo-reum), whose actions finally caught up with her," the petitioner Maria Andrade said to MEAWW who believes that the finale had quite a bit of potential defending the demand of Memories of the Alhambra Season 2.

The second will continue with the main cast, Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin and Pinocchio actress Park Shin-hye. Hyun Bin plays the role of Yoo Jin-woo, CEO of an investment company, J One Holdings and Doctor of Engineering. He is talented at developing games.

Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 will surely come that can be predicted as the series won multiple accolades. In Thailand, it was broadcast on Channel 7. It was broadcast on Netflix in Asia and English-speaking territories an hour after its broadcast in Korea. In Japan, the drama was broadcast on December 2, while in Europe, South America and the rest of the world, it was launched starting December 11. The series' 14th episode recorded a 10.025 percent nationwide audience share according to Nielsen paid platform, making it as one of the highest rated in Korean cable television history. Thus, the creators can't drop the project without giving the story a beautiful ending.

Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 is not renewed and doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean television series.

