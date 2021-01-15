Left Menu
Development News Edition

Is Memories of the Alhambra renewed for Season 2? What more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:35 IST
Is Memories of the Alhambra renewed for Season 2? What more we know
Fans still continue to believe that Memories of the Alhambra will be renewed and released for Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Memories of the Alhambra

The South Korean series lovers are undeniably in love with Memories of the Alhambra. The series was originally released on December 1, 2018 and continued till January 20, 2019.

Is Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 renewed? The reality is that Memories of the Alhambra is one of the most anticipated South Korean drama series fans have been waiting for a long time.

Memories of the Alhambra was obviously a commercial success, consistently topping the cable television viewership ratings in its timeslot. Its 14th episode recorded a 10.025 percent nationwide audience share according to Nielsen paid platform, making it as one of the highest rated in Korean cable television history.

We all know the level of success Memories of the Alhambra received globally. Every South Korean series fan had the opinion that Season 2 would return very quickly after its renewal. However, it didn't happen and the series enthusiasts are still waiting for its arrival.

Fans still continue to believe that Memories of the Alhambra will be renewed and released for Season 2. The series ended with cliffhanger with lots of unanswered questions. Thus, the series lovers have not lost their hope.

Whenever Memories of the Alhambra is renewed for Season 2, it will be consisting of 16 episodes like the previous one. one particular fan spoke to a Netflix representative and then started a petition to notify the Netflix's top officials that there is a huge demand.

"It restored the hero's reputation, brought Se-joo (Chenyeol) back and brought justice to characters like Soo-jin (Lee Si-won), who had been abused by Professor cha (Kim Eui-sung) throughout the series and Yoo-ra (Han Bo-reum), whose actions finally caught up with her," the petitioner Maria Andrade said to MEAWW who believes that the finale had quite a bit of potential defending the demand of Memories of the Alhambra Season 2.

The second will continue with the main cast, Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin and Pinocchio actress Park Shin-hye. Hyun Bin plays the role of Yoo Jin-woo, CEO of an investment company, J One Holdings and Doctor of Engineering. He is talented at developing games.

Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 will surely come that can be predicted as the series won multiple accolades. In Thailand, it was broadcast on Channel 7. It was broadcast on Netflix in Asia and English-speaking territories an hour after its broadcast in Korea. In Japan, the drama was broadcast on December 2, while in Europe, South America and the rest of the world, it was launched starting December 11. The series' 14th episode recorded a 10.025 percent nationwide audience share according to Nielsen paid platform, making it as one of the highest rated in Korean cable television history. Thus, the creators can't drop the project without giving the story a beautiful ending.

Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 is not renewed and doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean television series.

Also Read: Is Song Hye-Kyo working with Descendants of the Sun's screenwriter for a new drama?

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bharti Airtel divests stake in Seynse Technologies

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has divested its stake in Seynse Technologies, according to a regulatory filing.The stake was held through Bharti Airtels wholly-owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure Investments Limited.The divestment of 6,8...

Indonesia divers find casing of crashed jet's 'black box' -navy

Indonesian divers have found the casing of a cockpit voice recorder from a Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed into the Java Sea last week, but are still searching for its memory unit, navy officer Abdul Rasyid said on Friday.Weve found the bo...

Sterling hits two-month high vs euro after November GDP data

Sterling rose against the euro on Friday, touching an almost two-month high, after data showed Britains national lockdown in November was less damaging for the economy than expected.Britains economy shrank in November for the first time sin...

Uganda's opposition presidential candidate rejects early preliminary results

Ugandas opposition frontrunner in this weeks presidential election said on Friday he rejected early preliminary results released by the electoral commission.We are winning, Bobi Wine told a news conference at his home in the capital in whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021