Left Menu
Development News Edition

'You bring so much magic into our lives': Kim pens adorable note as Chicago turns 3

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian penned an adorably sweet note for daughter Chicago West who rang in her third birthday on Friday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:30 IST
'You bring so much magic into our lives': Kim pens adorable note as Chicago turns 3
Kim Kardashian with daughter Chicago West (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian penned an adorably sweet note for daughter Chicago West who rang in her third birthday on Friday (local time). The 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians' star hopped on to Instagram to pen a sweet wish for her daughter with her never-seen-before pictures and videos.

Kardashian penned the birthday note alongside the post, "My Chi Chi princess today you are three!!! You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day! You bring so much magic into all of our lives." "My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy. I can't wait to celebrate you with slime and LOL Dolls today! Happy Birthday Chicago," her caption further read.

Of the late, the 40-year-old star who shares four children with husband and rapper Kanye West- 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, and 1-year-old Psalm has been making headlines on ending her six-year-old relationship with Kanye West. In the interim on a professional note, Kim Kardashian has as of late wrapped up the last episode of the 14-year-old running unscripted TV drama 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Greece lifts more COVID-19 curbs, retail shops to open Monday

Greece will loosen some lockdown restrictions on Monday, letting retail shops and hair salons reopen for the first time in more than two months after signs that pressure on the public health system from COVID-19 is easing, officials said on...

UK says COVID-19 cases levelling off, but hospital admissions rising

Coronavirus cases in Britain are showing some signs of levelling off but admissions to hospital are expected to keep rising and will not begin to fall for a few weeks, Englands Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Friday.Im afraid in ...

'Alarming' number of babies being sold in Uzbekistan, anti-trafficking groups say

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Jan 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Anti-slavery groups urged Uzbekistan on Friday to step up action to tackle baby trafficking after government figures revealed an alarming number of infants were being sold in th...

India strongly condemns attack on convoy of UN Mission in Mali

India on Friday strongly condemned the attack on the convoy of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali MINUSMA, according to the Ministry of External Affairs MEA. The attack took place on January 13 in the Timbuktu ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021