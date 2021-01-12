Showrunners reveal Cobra Kai Season 4’s progress, will it be out in 2021?

The martial art lovers are quite excited as their favorite Netflix series Cobra Kai was already renewed for Season 4. Now fans are ardently waiting to know what they can see in Cobra Kai Season 4. Read further to get the latest updates related to it.

Cobra Kai was renewed for Season 4 ahead of Season 3's premiere. The renewal for fourth season was done in October last year. The third season was released on January 1, 2021.

While releasing a new teaser before Cobra Kai Season 3's release, Netflix revealed that 'Season 4 was in training'. It excited the martial art enthusiasts that Cobra Kai Season 4 would be released soon.

The series' co-showrunners, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg recently had detailed discussion with TVLine what the viewers can see in Cobra Kai Season 4. "If you look at our careers, we've always had sequels. We fall in love with our characters. Every permutation of spinoff or deep-dive crosses our minds. It all has to be the right thing, and it has to be the same level of quality that Cobra Kai is. Our minds are always thinking Karate Kid, so that possibility is definitely out there," Josh Heald opined.

As Netflix announced plans to bring back Cobra Kai for Season 4 already in October last year, it depicts that the plot or scripts were already ready. Fans already got hints that they must be close to the point of having all the story beats worked out.

They also earlier claimed that they know where Cobra Kai's story would end. However, there is no chance for Cobra Kai to be ended with Season 4.

Many Cobra Kai lovers may not know that the co-creator, Jon Hurwitz tweeted that the writing of Season 4 was wrapping up, and that they were planning on having 'everything written and polished by the time we start filming.'

On the other hand, Josh Heald said in a recent interview with Pop Culture that the crew of Cobra Kai is looking to make Season 4 in 2021.

Cobra Kai Season 4 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be out anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Possibilities of Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, David Flincher's opinion on its making