Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Anne Hathaway races to release 'Locked Down' COVID-19 rom-com As the rest of the world was shutting down to stave off COVID-19, U.S. star Anne Hathaway found herself starting up a whole new movie project - a rom-com heist caper set in the pandemic still raging around her.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2021 02:30 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 02:30 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. U.S. keeping music licensing decrees that help Spotify, others

The U.S. Justice Department's top antitrust official said on Friday the administration will not scrap decades-old agreements with music licensing groups ASCAP and BMI that hold down costs for Spotify and others. The department's review of the matter had been closely watched since scrapping the 1941 consent agreements could upend the business of licensing music to online companies like Spotify and Pandora as well as movie companies, commercials, bars and restaurants. Anne Hathaway races to release 'Locked Down' COVID-19 rom-com

As the rest of the world was shutting down to stave off COVID-19, U.S. star Anne Hathaway found herself starting up a whole new movie project - a rom-com heist caper set in the pandemic still raging around her. "I don't think either of us quite know how we pulled it off," Hathaway told Reuters as she sat down with her co-star Chiwetel Ejiofor to talk about "Locked Down", the result of their labours that started streaming on HBO Max on Thursday. British maestro Rattle seeking German citizenship after Brexit

Star conductor Simon Rattle, who this week announced he was cutting short his tenure at Britain's leading orchestra to return to Germany, said on Friday he had applied for German citizenship after Brexit. The Liverpool-born musician, 65, lamented the barriers thrown up by Britain's departure from the European Union to the careers of young musicians who had grown used to performing freely to the continent's music-hungry public. Apple plans to launch new podcast subscription service: The Information

Apple Inc is discussing launching a new subscription-based podcast service, the Information reported https://www.theinformation.com/articles/apple-plans-podcasting-subscription-service-in-threat-to-spotify on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter, in direct competition with Spotify's podcast offerings. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. capitals on edge ahead of possible pro-Trump armed protests

Ten days after rioters breached the U.S. Capitol in a deadly attack that stunned the world, cities nationwide were girding for a potential new wave of violent protests over the weekend, erecting barriers and deploying thousands of National ...

Brazil reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths for fifth day in a row -health ministry

Brazil had 61,567 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 1,050 deaths, the fifth consecutive day with more than 1,000 fatalities, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.The South American country has no...

NASA's Boeing moon rocket set for 'once-in-a-generation' ground test

NASAs Boeing-built deep space exploration rocket, Space Launch System SLS, is set to fire its behemoth core stage for the first time on Saturday, a crucial test for a years-delayed U.S. government project facing mounting pressure from emerg...

Biden plans 'roughly a dozen' Day One executive actions -aide

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will cap a busy day of inauguration pageantry by using the powers of his new office to push policy changes on housing, student loans, climate change and immigration, a top aide said on Saturday.Biden, who camp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021