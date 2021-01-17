Left Menu
Derek Kolstad to develop 'Dungeons & Dragons' live-action series

John Wick writer Derek Kolstad has come on board to write and develop a live-action series based on fantasy role-playing game Dungeons Dragons.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Entertainment One and its parent game company Hasbro are backing the series.Designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, Dungeons Dragons first became popular as a board game in late 1970s and 1980s.

''John Wick'' writer Derek Kolstad has come on board to write and develop a live-action series based on fantasy role-playing game ''Dungeons & Dragons''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Entertainment One and its parent game company Hasbro are backing the series.

Designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, ''Dungeons & Dragons'' first became popular as a board game in late 1970s and 1980s. It allows participants to create their own characters and engage across a variety of in-game adventures, from finding treasure to exploring strange new places to battling monsters, all under the oversight of a Dungeon Master, who serves as the director and storyteller of the game.

''Dungeons & Dragons'' is also currently being adapted by Paramount into a feature film featuring ''Wonder Woman'' star Chris Pine. Entertainment One is working with multiple writers to develop various projects set in the fantasy universe.

