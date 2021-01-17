Left Menu
'Crip Camp' wins Best Feature at IDA Documentary Awards

American documentary film 'Crip Camp' directed, written, and co-produced by Nicole Newnham has been announced as the winner of the 'Best Feature' award at the thirty-sixth annual IDA Documentary Awards.

'Crip Camp' wins Best Feature at IDA Documentary Awards
Crip Camp. Image Credit: ANI

American documentary film 'Crip Camp' directed, written, and co-produced by Nicole Newnham has been announced as the winner of the 'Best Feature' award at the thirty-sixth annual IDA Documentary Awards. According to Variety, the ceremony was hosted by actor Willie Garson, with musical entertainment by Ruby Ibarra, who performed the theme from 'A Thousand Cuts'.

Directed by Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht, 'Crip Camp' received the best feature award and the ABC News VideoSource Award. Garrett Bradley won the best director for his film 'Time', while "John Was Trying to Contact Aliens' from Matthew Killip received the best short award. 'Dick Johnson Is Dead' took home the awards for best writing and best editing. As per Variety besides 'Crip Camp,' the nominees for best feature included 'Collective', 'Gunda', 'The Reason I Jump', 'Softie', 'The Truffle Hunters', 'MLK/FBI', 'Reunited', 'Time' and 'Welcome to Chechnya'. Nominees for best director besides Bradley included Newnham and LeBrecht for 'Crip Camp', Jerry Rothwell for 'The Reason I Jump', Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw for 'The Truffle Hunters' and Sam Pollard for 'MLK/FBI'. (ANI)

