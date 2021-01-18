Randeep Hooda sets fitness goals with latest bicep curl video

Setting fitness goals for all enthusiasts, actor Randeep Hooda on Monday shared a motivating video of him working out. The 'Extraction' actor shared the fitness motivation video on Instagram and revealed that he had squeezed time from his busy shooting schedules to work out during his "lunchtime."

In the video, the 'Sarbjit' actor could be seen doing bicep curls exercise with dumbbells as he stands in front of the mirror wearing a white-coloured vest and blue coloured shorts. "Lunchtime. #Workmode #MondayMotivation #fitness," he wrote in the caption.

The post was flooded with comments from the fans of the 'Highway' actor and his fellow celebrity Gautham Gulati. Hooda is currently shooting for his debut web-show 'Inspector Avinash.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)