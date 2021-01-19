Nawazuddin Siddiqui to start filming 'Sangeen' in London
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has left for London to commence the shooting of his next film Sangeen.The actor took to Instagram to share a picture in which he is seen at the airport, wearing a black outfit and a face mask, adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols. Gurjeet Singh is producing the project.Siddiqui and Nourozi have previously worked together on Netflix original series Sacred Games.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 11:14 IST
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has left for London to commence the shooting of his next film ''Sangeen''.
The actor took to Instagram to share a picture in which he is seen at the airport, wearing a black outfit and a face mask, adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols. "Off to London, aware of the tough conditions but... The Show Must Go On! #SangeenStartsInLondon,'' he wrote.
''Sangeen'', directed by Jaideep Chopra, also features actor Elnaaz Nourozi. Gurjeet Singh is producing the project.
Siddiqui and Nourozi have previously worked together on Netflix original series ''Sacred Games''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kapil Sharma to make Netflix debut
Actor Ben Radcliffe comes aboard Netflix show 'Anatomy of a Scandal'
Netflix raises subscription prices for UK subscribers
Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix raises monthly charges for UK subscribers; Grammy Awards postponed to March 14 and more
Lashana Lynch joins Netflix film 'Matilda'