'SNL' star Alec Baldwin leaves Twitter

Actor Alec Baldwin has temporarily bid adieu to social media platform Twitter. The 62-year-old actor compared the microblogging site to a party where people are just ''screaming''.

''Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party. Goodbye for now,'' Baldwin posted on Twitter on Monday night.

The ''Saturday Night Live'' star's decision to quit the platform comes weeks after his wife Hilaria Baldwin was criticised by social media users for faking her Spanish heritage and accent.

The 37-year-old author-yoga instructor was born in Boston, Massachusetts, but spent time in Spain while growing up.

In an Instagram post, she addressed the criticism saying that she and her husband "celebrate both cultures in our home" in that they are raising their children to be bilingual.

Baldwin defended his wife in an Instagram video in which he said "when you love somebody, you wanna defend them" and urged viewers to "consider the source''.

