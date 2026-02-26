High-Stakes Talks: U.S. and Iran Navigate Nuclear Crossroads

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has raised alarms over Iran's ambitious pursuit of intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities, intensifying global scrutiny over Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

Dialogues between U.S. and Iranian officials are slated for Thursday, centering on mitigating the potential threats posed by Iran's advanced military programs.

The negotiations promise to navigate the complex dynamics of nuclear non-proliferation and regional security, reflecting the high stakes involved for international diplomacy.