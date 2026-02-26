Left Menu

Bill Gates Addresses Epstein Ties and Assumes Responsibility at Gates Foundation Town Hall

Bill Gates publicly addressed his past connections with Jeffrey Epstein during a Gates Foundation town hall, admitting regrets and taking responsibility. The Justice Department's documents reveal communications between Gates and Epstein. Gates denies any wrongdoing, emphasizing his early interest in collaborating on philanthropic initiatives.

During a town hall meeting of the Gates Foundation, Bill Gates confronted questions about his connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, acknowledging responsibility for his actions. The foundation spokesperson confirmed Gates spoke openly with detailed commentary alongside providing a statement regarding the dialogue.

Federal documents from the Justice Department reveal multiple instances of interactions between Gates and Epstein, including email exchanges, shared calendar entries, and photographs from various events attended together. Despite these connections, Gates asserts he was unaware of Epstein's criminal activities, maintaining his focus on potential philanthropic projects.

Notably, Gates expressed regret regarding his interactions with Epstein, openly apologizing during a recent interview. These revelations arose amidst suspicion and attention directed by the document release. Meanwhile, Melinda French Gates, now of Pivotal Ventures, emphasized the necessity for Gates to address questions concerning his past associations amid their marital impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

