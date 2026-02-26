Bill Gates Addresses Epstein Ties and Assumes Responsibility at Gates Foundation Town Hall
Bill Gates publicly addressed his past connections with Jeffrey Epstein during a Gates Foundation town hall, admitting regrets and taking responsibility. The Justice Department's documents reveal communications between Gates and Epstein. Gates denies any wrongdoing, emphasizing his early interest in collaborating on philanthropic initiatives.
During a town hall meeting of the Gates Foundation, Bill Gates confronted questions about his connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, acknowledging responsibility for his actions. The foundation spokesperson confirmed Gates spoke openly with detailed commentary alongside providing a statement regarding the dialogue.
Federal documents from the Justice Department reveal multiple instances of interactions between Gates and Epstein, including email exchanges, shared calendar entries, and photographs from various events attended together. Despite these connections, Gates asserts he was unaware of Epstein's criminal activities, maintaining his focus on potential philanthropic projects.
Notably, Gates expressed regret regarding his interactions with Epstein, openly apologizing during a recent interview. These revelations arose amidst suspicion and attention directed by the document release. Meanwhile, Melinda French Gates, now of Pivotal Ventures, emphasized the necessity for Gates to address questions concerning his past associations amid their marital impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congressman Questions DOJ's Handling of Trump-Related Documents in Epstein Case
Trump Administration's Controversial 'War on Fraud': A New Justice Department Division Under Scrutiny
NIA arrests 2 more terror operatives in connection with Delhi bomb blast case: Officials.
3 more arrested from Shimla in connection with 'shirtless' protest at AI Summit in Delhi; 11 held so far: Officials.
Economic Nexus: Germany and China's Crucial Connection