Court Overturns Trump's Third-Country Deportation Policy

A federal judge declared a Trump-era immigration policy invalid, asserting it denied migrants their due process rights. The policy enabled rapid deportation to third countries without adequate notice. Although the judge's ruling is on hold for potential appeal, it challenges the legality of such deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 04:43 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 04:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal decision, a federal judge has ruled against a policy from the Trump administration that allowed the swift deportation of migrants to countries other than their own, without providing adequate opportunity to contest the move. The court found this violated the due process rights of the migrants involved.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, appointed by President Joe Biden, cited concerns about deportations to unfamiliar and potentially dangerous countries. The ruling is temporarily paused to allow for appeals, yet it highlights the contentious nature of the 'third-country' deportation policy.

The Department of Homeland Security has indicated confidence in its legal stance despite the ruling. The outcome of this case, expected to potentially progress to the U.S. Supreme Court, could set significant precedents for future immigration policies.

