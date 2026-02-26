Star Lawyer Juggled Big-Stakes Poker: The Rise and Fall of Thomas Goldstein

Thomas Goldstein, a prominent figure in the legal sector known for co-founding SCOTUSblog and arguing over 40 cases at the U.S. Supreme Court, has been convicted of tax and financial crimes related to his high-stakes poker winnings. The decision was made after seven intense weeks of trial in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Goldstein faced 16 counts, including tax evasion and false statements on mortgage documents. Although acquitted on some charges, he stands guilty on 12 of the counts. The verdict marks a significant downfall for the lauded lawyer, who claimed financial errors were due to advisor overreliance rather than criminal intent.

Prosecutors highlighted Goldstein's luxurious lifestyle funded by concealed poker winnings, painting a picture of deception and negligence. Despite his claims of innocence, his role in the global poker circuit and financial misreporting led to his conviction.

