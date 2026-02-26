Tensions Flare as Cuban Soldiers Kill Four Aboard Florida Boat
A confrontation between a Florida-registered boat and Cuban soldiers resulted in four deaths and six injuries. As Cuba claims the boat opened fire first, U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are investigating the incident's details. Diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and Cuba continue to rise.
- Country:
- Cuba
A violent clash unfolded between Cuban soldiers and a Florida-registered speedboat, leaving four individuals dead and six others injured. Cuban officials allege the boat opened fire first upon entering Cuban waters.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced an investigation to determine if the victims were American citizens or residents, as the U.S. scrutinizes the limited details from Cuban authorities.
This incident highlights escalating tensions between the U.S. and Cuba amid halted cooperation on issues like drug smuggling, with U.S. officials urging accountability for what they call a disturbing and unprecedented incident.
