Joker 2: Joaquin Phoenix & Todd Phillips’ comments on making sequel are distinct

After the release of psychological thriller film, Joker in 2019,, the movie became the sixth highest-grossing film of the year. It was reported earlier that USD 50 million was offered to Joaquin Phoenix to return for Joker 2 and 3. Although there is no official confirmation, still Warner Bros. is said to be hopeful that the next two sequels could be ready to go in 2022 and 2024 respectively. However, it is still unclear whether the developers will come back with Joker 2.

Long before the release of Joker in 2019, Joaquin Phoenix had a conversation with Todd Phillips and said, "We had any idea if it would be successful, we talked about sequels."

In 2019, the director Todd Phillips said that he would think to make a sequel (Joker 2) after seeing the box office performance and obviously if Joaquin Phoenix is interested to return. But later he stated "the movie's not set up to have a sequel. We always pitched it as one movie, and that's it."

Joaquin Phoenix spoke to the TV journalist Peter Travers showing his interest to play the role of Joker. "I can't stop thinking about it ... if there's something else we can do with Joker that might be interesting," he said.

On the other hand, in a report of Digital Spy, Joker director, Todd Phillips clearly said, "we have no plan for a sequel."

A few weeks back, BASE (British Association for Screen Entertainment) has titled Joker the highest-grossing home entertainment title of 2020 in the UK. With over 1.4 million copies sold across disc, electronic sell-through (EST), and TVOD (transactional video-on-demand). It crossed the sale figures of, Jumanji: The Next Level, Frozen 2, and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

Let us notify you that there is no official confirmation on the making of the highly anticipated movie Joker 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Tom Cruise did not purchase COVID-19 Robots to monitor Mission Impossible 7 set