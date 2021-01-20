Cole Sprouse shuts down hopes for revival of 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody'

Left Menu
Putting an end to all the speculations around a reboot of the much-loved show, 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,' actor Cole Sprouse on Tuesday (local time) said that he isn't willing to return for a revival of the show.

Actor Cole Sprouse . Image Credit: ANI

Putting an end to all the speculations around a reboot of the much-loved show, 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,' actor Cole Sprouse on Tuesday (local time) said that he isn't willing to return for a revival of the show. According to E! News, the statement came during 'The Drew Barrymore Show' when Barrymore asked for Sprouse's take on the revival of the chick-flick series 'Sex and the City' without one of the main characters of the show Kim Cattrall.

The 'Riverdale' star then offered his take on the potential issues with the reboot culture and also stated that he and his twin brother Dylan Sprouse will never wish to head back with their beloved show 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.' "Reboots are a tricky thing, you know? The original shows, when they become successful, sit within this golden little plate of nostalgia, and when you modernize it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fan base. So it's a very, very touchy thing," E! News quoted Sprouse as saying.

"I'm asked all the time if Dylan and I are going to do a Suite Life reboot, and I go, 'No, absolutely not'," he added about the revival of his show. Fans of the 'Suite Life of Zack & Cody' have long been wondering about the possibility of a reboot of the show in the light of several hit classic shows being revived these days. (ANI)

