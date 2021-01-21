Left Menu
Dead To Me Season 3 renewed, has filming started in Jan?

Updated: 21-01-2021 03:09 IST
Dead To Me Season 3 renewed, has filming started in Jan?
Dead To Me Season 2 was renewed in 2019 after Season 1 received positive reviews and released on May 8, 2020. Image Credit: Facebook / Dead to Me Netflix

The dark comedy series lover will be glad to know that Dead To Me is renewed for Season 3 and scheduled to drop off on Netflix. Season 2 ends with lots of cliffhangers. Dead To Me Season 3 has renewed in July 2020 and the disappointing part is that this will be the final season of the series.

The Netflix show Dead To Me has become one of the most popular comedy series. The first season of Dead To Me had acquired over 30 million audiences throughout the world. The series led the chemistry between Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. They were very electric together on–screen, which creates some funny moments. The series also shows the sad and emotional contents.

Dead To Me Season 2 was renewed in 2019 after Season 1 received positive reviews and released on May 8, 2020. Christina Applegate received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in both 71st and 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. It also bagged 2 more nominations in 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards with Linda Cardellini as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

The coronavirus pandemic is always responsible from bringing the global entertainment industry to a standstill. Similarly, Dead To Me Season 3's production also suffered accordingly. As per the source, after completing the script, CBS Studios starts filming the third season in January 2021. It is expected the Dead To Me Season 3 to launch in fall 2021 or beginning 2022.

Most probably, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini would play the lead characters as Jen Harding and Judy Hale respectively. Other supporting actors like James Marsden may also reprise his role as Steve Wood, Judy's ex-fiancé who is an attorney involved with the Greek Mafia. In the last season, we saw Jen's new love interest with Steve's semi-identical twin brother. Hopefully, Dead To Me Season 3 will clear the cliffhanger.

Currently, there is no official release date for Dead To Me Season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the online streaming series.

