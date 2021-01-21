Left Menu
The Dragon Prince is confirmed till Season 7, what viewers can see in Season 4

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 21-01-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 13:27 IST
The imminent Dragon Prince Season 4 will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. Image Credit: Facebook / The Dragon Prince

Waiting continues for The Dragon Prince Season 4! Season 3 premiered on November 22, 2019 and the response was huge. The Dragon Prince is an American fantasy computer-animated streaming television series created for Netflix by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, produced by Wonderstorm and animated by Bardel Entertainment.

Wonderstorm declared the renewal of The Dragon Prince Season 4 a few weeks back at Comic Con's virtual event. Fans now do not need to worry about the future of the series. The renewal for fourth season was approved and fans are quite happy for it.

The premiere date for The Dragon Prince Season 4 is yet to be announced. However, AWN reported that Season 4, 5, 6 and 7 would be consisting of nine episodes. Bardel and Wonderstorm began their collaboration on the series during the development of the first season.

According to AWN, the studio will continue to co-produce with Wonderstorm from The Dragon Prince Season 4 to Season 7. "We are very excited to continue this creative collaboration with Wonderstorm and Netflix, and expand this rich universe into another four seasons. I've said it before but it's truly a perfect partnership. Wonderstorm has a sweeping vision for this saga, and Bardel's success has always come from pushing boundaries. We are delighted to go down this creative path with them again," Bardel SVP of Development & Production, Tina Chow said.

The imminent Dragon Prince Season 4 will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. The Sun, Moon, Sky, Earth, Stars and Oceans were the six vital parts of the magic. If sources are to be believed, the upcoming season will see the returning of Jack DeSena to lend voice for Callum. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also return to lend voice for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for as Aaravos, Soren, Viren and Claudia respectively.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will bring new dragons and other characters. It will see the actors like Jack DeSena as Callum, Sasha Rojen as Ezran, Jason Simpson (as Viren), Paula Burrows (as Rayla), Racquel Belmonte (as Claudia), Jesse Inocalla (as Soren), Erik Dellums (as Aaravo).

The Dragon Prince Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

