Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-London Marathon plans for 100,000 runners this year

This year's London Marathon is set to break new ground with a record 50,000 runners expected to tackle the course on the city's streets while another 50,000 compete in a remote race "wherever they are on the planet", organisers said on Thursday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:13 IST
Athletics-London Marathon plans for 100,000 runners this year

This year's London Marathon is set to break new ground with a record 50,000 runners expected to tackle the course on the city's streets while another 50,000 compete in a remote race "wherever they are on the planet", organisers said on Thursday. The virtual London Marathon was held for the first time last year after the actual race was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 38,000 runners took part to set a Guinness World Record for the most in a remote marathon in 24 hours.

With a national vaccination drive underway, organisers also hope to have 50,000 runners for the traditional race on Oct. 3. The virtual marathon allows participants to run on a 26.2-mile course of their choice but they must complete it on Oct. 3.

"The world record-breaking success of the virtual event in 2020 and the incredible stories from participants across the globe showed how the... marathon brought light and hope in the darkness of the pandemic," said event director Hugh Brasher. "We want to offer that again and we have also accelerated the plans we have been working on for some years to increase the number of finishers on the streets of London to 50,000," he added in a statement.

Also Read: BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways Says To Resume Flight Services From Hong Kong To London Heathrow From Jan 12

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Westlife Development Q3 net profit down 64 pc to Rs 8.19 cr

Westlife Development, which owns Hardcastle Restaurants -- the master franchisee of McDonalds for west and south India, on Thursday reported a 64 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 8.19 crore for the December quarter.The comp...

Nathi Mthethwa pays tribute to boxing pioneer Lawrence Ndzondo

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has paid tribute to boxing pioneer, Lawrence Slow Poison Ndzondo.Ndzondo, from East London, was one of the first boxers from the then Cape Province to turn professional in 1965. He pa...

Man gets RI for life for sexually assaulting minor girl

A special POCSO court heresentenced an autorickshaw driver to rigorous imprisonment forlife for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in suburbanGoregaon in 2015.Special judge Bharti Kale on Wednesday found ShivKumar alias Shiva Rana gui...

China to provide 5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to ‘all-weather ally’ Pakistan

China will provide 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan by January 31, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday.Qureshi issued a video message after a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, stating that Bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021