Shyam Benegal directorial India-Bangladesh co-production 'Bangabandhu' goes on floors

The second phase of shooting will be held in Bangladesh.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:57 IST
Filmmaker Shyam Benegal's ''Bangabandhu'', a biopic on Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, began shooting in Mumbai on Thursday.

The film is jointly produced by India and Bangladesh and is part of the centenary celebration of Rahman, the first President of Bangladesh.

''Bangabandhu'' was announced by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar during the opening ceremony of the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI), here.

The Muhurat shoot of the biopic was held at the Film City, following the COVID-19 protocols laid down by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau said.

Bangladeshi film and TV actor Arifin Shuvoo will be essaying the role of Rahman. Actor Nusrat Imrose Tisha will portray the role of Rahman's wife, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa, while actor Nusraat Faria will be seen as his daughter Sheikh Hasina.

Writers Atul Tiwari and Shama Zaidi have penned the screenplay, with composer Shantanu Moitra attached to give the music.

The film is being produced under the Audio Visual Co Production Agreement between India and Bangladesh. The MoU for production of the film was signed in January, last year, between the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC).

Shooting of the film was earlier scheduled to start in March last year in Bangladesh. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the first phase of filming will now take place for approximately 100 days at Film City. The second phase of shooting will be held in Bangladesh.

