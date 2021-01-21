Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man City striker Sergio Aguero tests positive for virus

He missed the end of last season and the start of the current campaign after undergoing knee surgery in June.His return was then complicated by a hamstring injury in October, and he later experienced further discomfort in his knee.After a series of substitute appearances, Aguero had been expected to return to the starting line-up in Citys FA Cup match against Birmingham this month but was then told to isolate.He has been unavailable for the last four games.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:44 IST
Man City striker Sergio Aguero tests positive for virus

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has tested positive for the coronavirus, saying Thursday he has experienced some symptoms.

The Argentine had already been self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone infected.

''I had some symptoms and I'm following doctor's orders for recovery. Take care, everyone,'' Aguero wrote on Twitter.

Aguero, City's record scorer, has started only three matches this season. He missed the end of last season and the start of the current campaign after undergoing knee surgery in June.

His return was then complicated by a hamstring injury in October, and he later experienced further discomfort in his knee.

After a series of substitute appearances, Aguero had been expected to return to the starting line-up in City's FA Cup match against Birmingham this month but was then told to isolate.

He has been unavailable for the last four games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India parliament panel questions Facebook on WhatsApp's privacy terms

Facebook executives on Thursday fielded questions from an Indian parliamentary panel about changes to WhatsApps privacy policy, days after the countrys technology ministry asked the messaging platform to withdraw them. The committee asked w...

Magnitude 5 earthquake shakes Cyprus; no injuries, damage

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5 shook Cyprus on Thursday, frightening some people who fled from their homes. No injuries or damage was reported.The temblor struck at 427 p.m. 1427 GMT or 927 a.m. EST, Cyprus Geological Surve...

Mphasis Q3 net profit rises 10.8 pc to Rs 325.5 cr

IT firm Mphasis on Thursday reported a 10.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 325.5 crore for the December 2020 quarter.The companys net profit stood at Rs 293.6 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing....

U.S. panel asks FBI to review role of Parler in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

The House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday asked the FBI to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the role that Parler, a social media website and app popular with the American far right, played in the violence at the U.S. Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021