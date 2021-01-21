Man City striker Sergio Aguero tests positive for virus
He missed the end of last season and the start of the current campaign after undergoing knee surgery in June.His return was then complicated by a hamstring injury in October, and he later experienced further discomfort in his knee.After a series of substitute appearances, Aguero had been expected to return to the starting line-up in Citys FA Cup match against Birmingham this month but was then told to isolate.He has been unavailable for the last four games.PTI | Manchester | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:44 IST
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has tested positive for the coronavirus, saying Thursday he has experienced some symptoms.
The Argentine had already been self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone infected.
''I had some symptoms and I'm following doctor's orders for recovery. Take care, everyone,'' Aguero wrote on Twitter.
Aguero, City's record scorer, has started only three matches this season. He missed the end of last season and the start of the current campaign after undergoing knee surgery in June.
His return was then complicated by a hamstring injury in October, and he later experienced further discomfort in his knee.
After a series of substitute appearances, Aguero had been expected to return to the starting line-up in City's FA Cup match against Birmingham this month but was then told to isolate.
He has been unavailable for the last four games.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manchester City
- FA Cup
- Birmingham
- City
- Sergio Aguero
- Argentine
- Aguero
ALSO READ
Manchester City's title-winning great Colin Bell dies at 74
Manchester City legend Colin Bell passes away at 74
ITC targets to meet 100pc electricity requirements from renewable sources by 2030
Soccer-Three more COVID-19 positives at Man City
PM Modi assures German Chancellor of India's commitment to deploy vaccine capacity for world