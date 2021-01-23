Will Wonder Woman 1984 go to theatres from HBO Max after Jan 24? Know in details!

Wonder Woman 1984 was released theatrically on December 25, 2020, by Warner Bros. Pictures. It is also available on streaming service HBO Max. If you missed it and still want to see the movie, you may watch it tomorrow (Sunday, January 24, 2021) on HBO Max. After that, it will play for many weeks in theatres before again returning to digital podiums.

Wonder Woman 1984 acquired mixed reviews from critics. Critics admire Wonder Woman 1984's 'escapist qualities' and directors Patty Jenkins' 1980's sets as 'overindulgent or cliché'. As of January 17 this year, the film grossed 35.8 million USD in the United States and Canada, and 106.7 million USD in other territories, for a worldwide 142.5 million USD on the budget of 200 million USD.

As Covid-19 cases are rolling again in absence of a stable vaccine, people want to sit in the room and watch the movie. WarnerMedia did not reveal the number of people signed up for HBO Max when Wonder Woman 1984 was premiered on streaming service. If the subscription numbers was made out, it will boost the streaming service. Consequently, it will be a loss for Warner Bros and AT&T including a big loss for theatres.

After the release of Wonder Woman 1984 in December, in the opening weekend, HBO Max found total viewing hours on the film's first day was higher in comparison to a typical day in the previous month. After a few days, the search engine results that 23 percent audience had signed up for HBO Max to view Wonder Woman 1984. Warner Bros. announced that the movie is the most-watched straight-to-streaming title of the year that beats fictional musical film, Hamilton. But Deadline Hollywood reported that "if there's anything positive to report, we'll hear about on the next AT&T earnings call" but if viewership numbers were noteworthy "we would have already heard about it."

