Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:44 IST
Wonder Woman 1984 collects $5.5 mn over second weekend, tops $118 mn globally
Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins and written by Patty herself along with Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham. Image Credit: Facebook / Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984, which was released on December 25, 2020, could manage to earn just $5.5 million in ticket sales over the New Year's weekend. With the second weekend's sales, the Gal Gadot-starred movie now has a total domestic collection of an estimated $28.5 million, while its total worldwide earning has just surpassed $118 million.

The second weekend saw a 67 percent drop in the domestic collection, which is not shocking given the fact that Hollywood's domestic revenue has plunged to a 40-year low during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the box office numbers of Wonder Woman 1984 are still not up to par with other contemporary releases, such as The Croods: The New Age, which saw a 25 percent increase in domestic sales in its sixth weekend.

The superhero sequel based on the DC Comics character is now being criticized on social media for being an empty spectacle with a loosely written storyline that failed to captivate the audience attention.

Interestingly, Warner Bros. had released Wonder Woman 1984 simultaneously in the theatres and on HBO Max, which the critics say could be a way for the distribution company to boost the WarnerMedia streaming service.

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins and written by Patty herself along with Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham. The movie stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince or the Wonder Woman, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva, Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. Additionally, the other actors who played a role in the movie are Lucian Perez appears as Alistair, Amr Waked as Emir Said Bin Abydos, Kelvin Yu as Jake to name a few.

