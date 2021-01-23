Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy tells TikTok to block users after death of young girl

The Italian data privacy watchdog ordered video app TikTok on Friday to block the accounts of any users in Italy whose age it could not verify following the death of a 10-year-old girl who had been using the Chinese-owned app.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 14:48 IST
Italy tells TikTok to block users after death of young girl

The Italian data privacy watchdog ordered video app TikTok on Friday to block the accounts of any users in Italy whose age it could not verify following the death of a 10-year-old girl who had been using the Chinese-owned app. In a statement, the regulator said that although TikTok had committed to ban registration for children aged under 13, it was nonetheless easy to circumvent this rule.

As a result, it said TikTok had to block unverified user accounts until at least Feb. 15 awaiting further information. A spokeswoman for TikTok in Italy said the company was analysing the communication received from the authority.

"Privacy and safety are absolute priorities for TikTok and we are constantly working to strengthen our policies, our processes and our technologies to protect our community and younger users in particular," she said in an emailed comment. Owned by China's ByteDance, TikTok has been rapidly growing in popularity around the world, particularly among teenagers.

The ruling came after a girl died of asphyxiation in Palermo, Sicily, in a case that has shocked Italy. Her parents said she had been participating in a so-called blackout challenge on TikTok, putting a belt around her neck and holding her breath while recording herself on her phone.

"TikTok was her world. And YouTube. That's how she spent her time," the girl's father Angelo Sicomero was quoted as saying in Saturday's Corriere della Sera newspaper. INVESTIGATION

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into possible incitement to suicide and are looking to see whether someone invited the girl to take part in the challenge. "The watchdog decided to intervene as a matter of urgency following the terrible case of the 10-year-old girl from Palermo," the authority said.

It said TikTok was banned from "further processing user data for which there is no absolute certainty of age and, consequently, of compliance with the provisions related to the age requirement". An official said this meant that users of unverified accounts would no longer be able to upload videos or interact with other people on the platform.

The watchdog said it had raised concerns with TikTok in December over what it called a series of violations, including allegations the firm had failed to protect minors. It added that it had told the authorities in Ireland about its decision because TikTok has announced that it would run its European operations out of Dublin. (Additional reporting by Elvira Pollina and Valentina Za; Editing by Giselda Vagnoni, Alistair Bell and Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mobile services in Russia suffer outages as police disperse anti-Kremlin protesters - monitoring site

Mobile phone and internet services in Russia suffered outages on Saturday as police cracked down on anti-Kremlin protesters, the monitoring site downdetector.ru showed.The authorities sometimes interfere with mobile communication networks t...

Stalin incompetent to be leader, says TN CM

Coimbatore, Jan 23 PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami on Saturday once again dared DMK president M KStalin to debate with him on corruption and said the partychief was not competent to be a leader Campaigning here for the forthcomin...

PM Modi arrives in Kolkata to take part in Bose's birth anniversary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modiarrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon to take part in the125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas ChandraBose.The prime ministers aircraft landed at the NSC BoseInternational Airport around 3 pm, ...

I-League: TRAU hope to grab maiden win of the season against Chennai City

Tenth-placed Tiddim Road Athletic Union TRAU will lock horns against eighth-placed Chennai City FC at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. Lying in the bottom half of the table, both teams would aim to push out and make it into the top ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021