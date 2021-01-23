Why chances for Code Geass Season 3 are quite less, what more we know

Does Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion really have a future? This is really a big question.

We don't find any discussion on the making of Code Geass Season 3, fans and anime lovers have given up all expectations from the writer Ichirō Ōkouchi. The director Gorō Taniguchi clarified that the film's plotline would follow the story told in the movie and not in the series. One of the main reasons for creating the movie, according to Taniguchi, was to explore the avenues that were never tapped by the anime.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection was premiered in Japan on February 9, 2019 and ran in over 120 theatres. The movie debuted at number five with an opening weekend gross of ¥287 million in Japan. It was number six in its second weekend, with a cumulative gross of ¥530 million up until then. As of March 2019, the film has grossed more than ¥1 billion ($9 million) in Japan. Collectively, the Code Geass film franchise has grossed ¥1,899,872,257 ($17,356,785) at the Japanese box office.

Code Geass has not been renewed for Season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series.

