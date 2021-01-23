Left Menu
Supergirl Season 6: Is there any possibility of Season 7? What latest we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 23-01-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 19:13 IST
Supergirl Season 6 will arrive anytime in the midseason of 2021 or even possibly in 2022. Image Credit: Instagram / Chyler Leigh

The final season of Supergirl will conclude with highly interesting and unforgettable stories. Many fans of CW shows are wondering if there will be Supergirl Season 7. Unfortunately, The DC Comics character based on Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, Supergirl Season 6 will be the end of the series. The series will conclude with 20 episodes.

According to What's on Netflix, Supergirl Season 6 will arrive anytime in the midseason of 2021 or even possibly in 2022. It was reported earlier that Melissa Benoist would join the production in January 2021 to reprise the role of Kara. As per the comic book, Kara Danvers will fly off to the future and join the superheroes' team. The last five seasons of the exceptional live-action adaption series have been praised by the reviewers for its creative direction, performances and the theme addressed.

On September 23 last year, Jessica Queller took to Twitter and wrote Melissa Benoist has portrayed a brilliant character and she is grateful to all the production team members of the Supergirl family.

"The character of Supergirl -- portrayed by the luminous Melissa Benoist -- embodies values that mean so much to me: compassion, hope, strength, integrity, respect for all. I've said it many times: Melissa is so moving as Supergirl because she shares all those qualities with Kara Danvers. We have a strikingly talented ensemble cast, but what's truly remarkable -- like Melissa -- they're also exceptional human beings who care deeply about the stories we tell," said the producer.

Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers), Katie McGrath (Lena Luthor), Jesse Rath (Brainiac 5), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal), Julie Gonzalo (Andrea Rojas), Staz Nair (William Dey), and David Harewood (J'onn J'onzz) are returning to play their roles.

Supergirl Season 6 doesn't have an official release date but it is expected to be premiere in mid-2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

