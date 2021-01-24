Entertainment News Roundup: James Bond movie delayed again; Chinese government film marks year since Wuhan lockdown and more

Left Menu
Larry King, decades-long fixture of U.S. TV interviews, dead at 87 Larry King, who quizzed thousands of world leaders, politicians and entertainers for CNN and other news outlets in a career spanning more than six decades, has died aged 87, his media company said in a statement on Saturday.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid pandemic

The global release of the James Bond movie "No Time to Die" was postponed to October from April, its producers said, another setback for movie theaters trying to rebuild a business crushed by the coronavirus pandemic. The movie's new debut date is Oct. 8, according to an announcement on the James Bond website and Twitter feed.

'Heroic hymn of the people': Chinese government film marks year since Wuhan lockdown

China premiered a patriotic documentary film on Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of Wuhan's coronavirus lockdown, part of a broader effort by authorities to cast the government's early response to COVID-19 in a positive light. Small numbers of viewers gathered in Beijing to watch the film "Wuhan Days and Nights" as it opened to the public exactly a year after Wuhan went into a surprise 76-day lockdown in the early hours of Jan. 23, 2020.

Larry King, decades-long fixture of U.S. TV interviews, dead at 87

Larry King, who quizzed thousands of world leaders, politicians and entertainers for CNN and other news outlets in a career spanning more than six decades, has died aged 87, his media company said in a statement on Saturday. King had been hospitalized in Los Angeles with a COVID-19 infection, according to several media reports. He died at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, Ora Media, a television production company founded by King, said in a post on Twitter.

South African jazz 'giant' Jonas Gwangwa dies aged 83

South Africa jazz trombonist and composer Jonas Gwangwa, whose music powered the anti-apartheid struggle, died on Saturday aged 83, the presidency said. President Cyril Ramaphosa led the tributes to the legendary musician who was nominated for an Oscar for the theme song of the 1987 film "Cry Freedom".

(With inputs from agencies.)

