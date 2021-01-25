Bengal minister undergoes angioplasty for blocked artery

West Bengal Cooperative MinisterArup Roy on Sunday underwent angioplasty for a blocked arteryat a Kolkata-based private hospital where he was admitted withchest pain, an official said.

The 60-year-old TMC MLA from Howrah Madhya seat hadone stent insertion and his condition is stable, he said.

Roy, who had been complaining of uneasiness sinceSaturday, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning afterhis condition deteriorated, the official said.

''The minister is doing well after the surgery. He isstable and our senior doctors are monitoring his condition,''he said.

Doctors will assess the minister's condition on Mondaybefore deciding whether to discharge him, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)