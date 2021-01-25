Darbhanga Maharaj grandson decides to restore glory of the fort

After a gap of 59 years, theDarbhanga Royal family has decided to restore the culturalvalue of the majestic Darbhanga Fort also known as 'second LalQuila' and planned to unfurl the national flag on the occasionof the Republic Day on Tuesday.

Despite being an iconic tourist spot, not many people knowthat the Darbhanga fort has similar structure like that ofDelhi's Red Fort due to which it is also called ''second LalQuila''.

The last ruler of Raj Darbhanga was Maharaja Bahadur SirKameshwar Singh. He died in 1962. His kins stayed abroad andpaid little attention to the monumental fort.

Kumar Kapleswar Singh, grandson of the last Darbhanga kinghas now taken initiative to regain the glory of the fort. Aflag hoisting function will be held Tuesday on the occasion of72nd Republic Day.

The sprawling fort is managed by a trust named after theDarbhanga Maharaj. Not much attention has been paid all theseyears on its upkeep, and now the grandson of the Maharaj, wholives in Delhi, has taken up the task to revive the historicstructure.

The flag will be hoisted on the top of the giant-sizeentrance gate of the main fort, around 75 feet above theground.

Singh said Monday that special iron staircase has beenerected and latest hydraulic equipment procured to reach thetop of the entrance gate for unfurling the national tricolouron the Republic Day.

Darbhanga Fort was built in the early 20th century byDarbhanga King Sir Kameshwar Singh. It was once the statelyabode of the Darbhanga Raj family.

The fort symbolises the rich Mithila culture.

It was built up using red bricks and the walls are 1 kmlong and 500 meters wide.

