The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Netflix defines Christopher ‘a telekinetic cube of unknown origin’

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:12 IST
Image Credit: Facebook / The Umbrella Academy

Goods news is that The Umbrella Academy is officially renewed for Season 3 with 10 new episodes. According to Netflix, the filming will start in February 2021 and end in August same year. The Umbrella Academy Season 1 premiered in February 2019, while Season 2 released in July 2020. Thus, we can expect third season in summer or anytime in this year.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 ended by introducing the new name of The Umbrella Academy i.e., Sparrow Academy formed by Sir Reginald Hargreeves. Sparrow Academy consists of five different children.

The mysterious cube has a name suggests that Christopher was once a human. Netflix revealed in a description that Christopher is "a telekinetic cube of unknown origin. He can turn the room into cold and induce paralyzing fear. He acts as the Sparrows' consulted oracle who hands out incredible advice and serves as the family mediator."

Netflix officially confirmed The Umbrella Academy Season 3's cast members such as Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, and Jake Epstein.

Justin Cornwell will play the role of Sparrow leader Marcus who will look after the family. Britne Oldford portrays as Fei, a lonely misanthrope who loves to stay alone at home. Genesis Rodriguez is romantic dreamer Sloane whereas Jake Epstein is Alphonso, armed with a biting sense of humor. And Cazzie David portrays the role of Jayme, a person who does not like to speak much. He thinks Alphonso is his only friend in the academy.

The stars like Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, and David Castañeda will reprise their roles as Vanya Hargreeves, Luther Hargreeves, and Diego Hargreeves respectively in The Umbrella Academy Season 3. The other returning cast members are Emmy Raver-Lampman (as Allison Hargreeves), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves), Colm Feore (Sir Reginald Hargreeves), Jordan Claire Robbins (Grace Hargreeves), Adam Godley (Pogo), and Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts).

The Umbrella Academy Season 3's filming is scheduled to begin in February, 2021, and end in August this year. Stay tuned with Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Netflix series.

