Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Odd News Summary

Spanish woman who 'died' of COVID returned 10 days later: newspaper An 85-year-old woman believed by her family to have died from the coronavirus surprised her relatives by returning to her care home nine days after they were told she had been buried, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:30 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Spanish woman who 'died' of COVID returned 10 days later: newspaper

An 85-year-old woman believed by her family to have died from the coronavirus surprised her relatives by returning to her care home nine days after they were told she had been buried, a newspaper reported on Sunday. After a mix-up over names, the family of Rogelia Blanco were informed that the pensioner died of COVID-19 on Jan. 13 and her funeral was the next day, the La Voz de Galicia newspaper said. Due to coronavirus protocols, they were unable to attend. Scowling Bernie Sanders happy his mittened meme may raise millions for charity

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, the famed curmudgeon photographed at President Joe Biden's inauguration wearing mittens and a scowl behind his facemask in an image that instantly became a meme, said on Sunday he was happy it may help raise millions for charity. Lifting spirits around the world since it went viral, the meme depicts everything from Sanders' mittens touching Michelangelo's Hand of God in the Sistine Chapel, to the Vermont Democrat helping actor Demi Moore mold clay at the pottery wheel from the film "Ghost," to Sanders joining the World War Two Yalta Conference in 1945, seated next https://tinyurl.com/y5exklqe to British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. Makers of Sophia the robot plan mass rollout amid pandemic

"Social robots like me can take care of the sick or elderly," Sophia says as she conducts a tour of her lab in Hong Kong. "I can help communicate, give therapy and provide social stimulation, even in difficult situations." Since being unveiled in 2016, Sophia - a humanoid robot - has gone viral. Now the company behind her has a new vision: to mass-produce robots by the end of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Virtual summit seeks to galvanise climate change adaptation

World leaders are converging virtually on the Netherlands Monday for a summit that will seek to galvanize more action and funding to adapt the planet and vulnerable communities to the effects of climate change.The Netherlands-based Global...

Agri laws cleared without debate, BJP to face farm fury: Pawar

The Centre may pass any lawundermining the Constitution and on the back of itsmajority, but once the common man and farmers rise, they willnot keep quiet until the new farm acts and the ruling partyare destroyed, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said...

Novel study reveals litter provides habitat for diverse animal communities in rivers

While a heap of litter lying in a river may be mistaken as a pollutant by some, however, in a novel study of local rivers, experts at the University of Nottingham in the UK have discovered that more invertebrates - animals without a backbo...

Russia's Vladimir Putin to address World Economic Forum on Wednesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the World Economic Forum WEF by video conference on Wednesday, Russian news agencies cited his spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Monday.The event, which gathers business chiefs, political thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021