Larry King, decades-long fixture of U.S. TV interviews, dead at 87 Larry King, who quizzed thousands of world leaders, politicians and entertainers for CNN and other news outlets in a career spanning more than six decades, has died aged 87, his media company said in a statement on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Larry King, decades-long fixture of U.S. TV interviews, dead at 87

Larry King, who quizzed thousands of world leaders, politicians and entertainers for CNN and other news outlets in a career spanning more than six decades, has died aged 87, his media company said in a statement on Saturday. King had been hospitalized in Los Angeles with a COVID-19 infection, according to several media reports. He died at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, Ora Media, a television production company founded by King, said in a post on Twitter. South African jazz 'giant' Jonas Gwangwa dies aged 83

South Africa jazz trombonist and composer Jonas Gwangwa, whose music powered the anti-apartheid struggle, died on Saturday aged 83, the presidency said. President Cyril Ramaphosa led the tributes to the legendary musician who was nominated for an Oscar for the theme song of the 1987 film "Cry Freedom". Box Office: 'The Marksman' captures top spot with $2 million, bleak times for movie theaters

Pray for movie theaters. "The Marksman," a Liam Neeson thriller from Open Road, held onto first place for the second weekend in a row, grossing just over $2 million. The film has grossed $61 million after 10 days of release.

Virtual summit seeks to galvanise climate change adaptation

World leaders are converging virtually on the Netherlands Monday for a summit that will seek to galvanize more action and funding to adapt the planet and vulnerable communities to the effects of climate change.The Netherlands-based Global...

Agri laws cleared without debate, BJP to face farm fury: Pawar

The Centre may pass any lawundermining the Constitution and on the back of itsmajority, but once the common man and farmers rise, they willnot keep quiet until the new farm acts and the ruling partyare destroyed, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said...

Novel study reveals litter provides habitat for diverse animal communities in rivers

While a heap of litter lying in a river may be mistaken as a pollutant by some, however, in a novel study of local rivers, experts at the University of Nottingham in the UK have discovered that more invertebrates - animals without a backbo...

Russia's Vladimir Putin to address World Economic Forum on Wednesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the World Economic Forum WEF by video conference on Wednesday, Russian news agencies cited his spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Monday.The event, which gathers business chiefs, political thi...
