Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi on Monday treated fans to an intriguing picture from his "night shoot".

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:57 IST
Emraan Hashmi shares intriguing glimpse from night shoot
Emraan Hashmi (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi on Monday treated fans to an intriguing picture from his "night shoot". The 'Murder' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a stunning picture, which seems to be clicked in the middle of the shoot.

Hashmi is seen in a white Chinese colour shirt in a room. The 'Jannat' star clicked the black and white selfie in between the shoot as one can see bruises on the face, from an action sequence of the film.

Hashmi captioned the post as, "God knows how many shades of grey. #nightshoot." Celebrity followers including Manish Malhotra and more than 72 thousand fans liked the post within 35 minutes of being posted.

Adoring the photo, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left red heart and fire emoticons. On the work front, Emraan has an interesting line-up of films in the pipeline including 'Chehre', which also features Amitabh Bachchan, 'Mumbai Saga' alongside John Abraham, 'Vayusena', in which he will step into the shoes of IAF officer KC Kuruvilla and a Netflix series titled 'The Bard of Blood'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

