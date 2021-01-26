Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's colourful heritage comes alive in Google's Republic Day doodle

The majestic pachyderm itself represents the second O in the technology bellwethers name.In a note released on the august occasion, the company said, Todays doodle, illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Onkar Fondekar, honours the day 72 years ago when the Indian Constitution took effect and made official the countrys full transition to a sovereign republic. In celebration of Indias Republic Day, the doodle artwork reflects the range of vibrant cultures that bring the colourful nation to life, it said.The doodle portrays people from various religious and cultural backgrounds underlining the diversity of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 08:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 08:34 IST
India's colourful heritage comes alive in Google's Republic Day doodle

India's art and architecture, cultural and sartorial heritage have been captured in a fascinating and colourful doodle by Internet search giant Google to mark the 72nd anniversary of the country's Republic Day.

The artwork showcases beautiful old buildings in the backdrop in light saffron hue along with people in the front in green shade, with the letters of the company's name in blue emblazoned in the middle, in a nod to the tricolour.

While letters 'G' and 'O' stand towards the left of a caparisoned elephant with a mahout, last three letters of 'Google', are positioned to its right. The majestic pachyderm itself represents the second 'O' in the technology bellwether's name.

In a note released on the august occasion, the company said, ''Today's doodle, illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Onkar Fondekar, honours the day 72 years ago when the Indian Constitution took effect and made official the country's full transition to a sovereign republic.'' In celebration of India's Republic Day, the doodle artwork reflects the range of vibrant cultures that bring the colourful nation to life, it said.

The doodle portrays people from various religious and cultural backgrounds underlining the diversity of India. They represent various occupations too, such as a cricketer swinging his willow, farmers, teachers, folk musicians, drum players, filmmakers, dancers, musicians and students.

''With origins that stretch back hundreds of years, musical instruments such as the dholak (a two-headed hand drum) and the sitar, both featured in the doodle artwork, are just a few examples of India's rich heritage,'' the note by Google said.

Republic Day marks the adoption of the Constitution by India, which cane into effect on January 26, 1950. Google has a tradition of making iconic doodles to mark significant and historic events, and has portrayed this occasion several times in previous years.

''From its distinctive architectural styles to Bollywood, India's cultural impact is felt across the world, and today, there is much to celebrate. Happy Republic Day, India!,'' it said.

Fondekar, who drew the artwork, said he was ecstatic to be part of this project with Google and hoped the message of unity in diversity will reach the masses when they see the artwork online.

''I drew inspiration from the people of India -- the culture, traditions, history, and architecture,'' he was quoted as saying in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bale scores as Tottenham recovers to oust Wycombe in FA Cup

Gareth Bale scored only his fourth goal since returning to Tottenham in leading a comeback to beat Wycombe 4-1 in the FA Cup.Playing his first full match of the season on Monday, Bale netted before halftime to cancel out Fred Onyedinmas sho...

China says customs should prioritise inspection for COVID-19 vaccine exports

China said on Tuesday that its customs department should prioritise procedures for exports of COVID-19 vaccines and make their clearance convenient. Sinovac Biotechs CoronaVac vaccine are being shipped to Indonesia, Turkey and Brazil for ma...

Apple's hardware engineering chief to step down to focus on new project

Apple Incs hardware engineering chief, Dan Riccio, will step down to oversee a new project, the iPhone maker said on Monday, providing few details on the longtime executives latest role. Riccio will report to Chief Executive Officer Tim Coo...

Airlifted COVID vaccines to 9 countries, will gradually supply to WHO's COVAX facility: India at UN

India has informed the UN Security Council that it will gradually supply vaccines to the COVAX facility of the World Health Organisation and undertake contractual supplies to various countries in a phased manner, as more than six million do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021