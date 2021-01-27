Odd News Roundup: Lobster shell patterns make concrete stronger; Makers of Sophia the robot plan mass rollout amid pandemic

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 02:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Inspired by the natural, twisting patterns of a lobster shell, Australian researchers say they have found a way, using 3D printing technology, to improve the strength of concrete for use in complex architecture. Reinforced with steel fibres, the concrete becomes more durable when set in a pattern that copies a lobster shell, according to a new study from Melbourne's RMIT University.

"Social robots like me can take care of the sick or elderly," Sophia says as she conducts a tour of her lab in Hong Kong. "I can help communicate, give therapy and provide social stimulation, even in difficult situations." Since being unveiled in 2016, Sophia - a humanoid robot - has gone viral. Now the company behind her has a new vision: to mass-produce robots by the end of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

