Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Disney reportedly hired Johnny Depp, what more we know

Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is one of the biggest selling chains of Disney over the last 20 years. While Pirates of Caribbean 6 has already become a highly anticipated movie, fans are disappointed after learning that Johnny Depp may not come back as Captain Jack Sparrow in the sixth movie.

In 2020, it was reported that Disney blocked all the possibilities of Johnny Depp to return to Pirates of Caribbean 6. Again, in January 2021, Disney reportedly hired him for the movie, after defending him in court cases.

Viewers cannot imagine Pirates of the Caribbean 6 or any future installments without Johnny Depp. He strongly denied the allegation of domestic violence against his ex-wife Amber Heard. His personal life is taking a toll on his profession.

The viewers were mesmerized seeing the love triangle between Captain Sparrow, Elizabeth Swann, and Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean's first movie titled 'Curse of the Black Pearl'. But the entire situation made Amber Heard's ex-husband feel highly awkward.

According to Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley (who played the role of Elizabeth Swann) was too young to kiss. The beautiful actress is around 22 years younger than Johnny Depp. However, the actress certified him as a better kisser than Orlando Bloom after the fact.

According to Express.co.uk, Johnny Depp confessed in an interview about the event in the first film, "Kissing someone you are not romantically involved with is always awkward. But the fact that Keira is 20-something years younger than me made it infinitely more awkward." "Still, she was a good sport about it and we did what we had to do," he added.

Currently, there are two versions of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in work. It has been confirmed that an untitled spin-off film is already under development. Christina Hodson is set to pen the screenplay of the series and actress Margot Robbie is expected to star the female-led-version spin-off movie.

Earlier, Kaya Scodelario signed the contract to return in the sixth movie (Pirates of the Caribbean 6) and Joachim Rønning will sit in the director's chair. The movie is currently under development.

There is no confirmed release date for both the sixth-film and the spin-off film of Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Stay tuned with Devdiscourse for more updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra on The Matrix 4's development after completing her shoot