Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra on The Matrix 4’s development after completing her shoot

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:35 IST
Priyanka Chopra on The Matrix 4’s development after completing her shoot
Priyanka Chopra told that she couldn’t reveal anything about The Matrix 4 but she revealed that she finished her shooting for the movie Image Credit: Flickr

While fans are eagerly waiting for updates on The Matrix 4, the movie stars are tightlipped to avoid creating buzzes.

A few days back, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, returned to The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promotes her recently released Netflix film The White Tiger, and Unfinished, a memoir of her life's chronicle important moments. However, when the celebrity host Ellen DeGeneres asked Priyanka Chopra to share some vital updates on The Matrix 4, she chose to drink a shot of tequila instead of talking about the movie.

While talking about the highly anticipated The Matrix 4 in an interview with Variety, Priyanka Chopra told that she couldn't reveal anything about the movie but she revealed that she finished her shooting for the movie. She said that she felt very comfortable on the production floor during the shooting as the whole team maintained Covid-19 safety protocols.

Shooting for The Matrix 4 began in San Francisco in February 2020, under the code name 'Project Ice Cream.' The filming had to halt on March 16, 2020, due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic throughout the planet. Principal photography wrapped on November 11, 2020. In The Matrix 4, Lana Wachowski takes the director and producer's chair while Lilly Wachowski takes the role of co-writing along with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

Many previous actors would reprise their roles in The Matrix 4 from the last three installments. Keanu Reeves is returning to portray his role as Neo. Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise the role of Trinity. The other actors like Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson are returning to play their roles from previous films in The Matrix 4.

Additionally, the newcomers who have been cast in undisclosed roles in The Matrix 4 are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ian Pirie, Lavish and Ellen Hollman.

The Matrix 4 is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures theatrically on December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

MHA issues fresh reopening guidelines: Cinema halls can operate with higher capacity, swimming pools for all now.

MHA issues fresh reopening guidelines Cinema halls can operate with higher capacity, swimming pools for all now....

Prime minister to address NCC rally on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally of the National Cadet Corps NCC at Cariappa Ground in Delhi on Thursday. Accoring to a PMO statement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three...

Indian e-commerce industry poised to touch $90-100bn in 3-4 years: Flipkart Group CEO

The pandemic has brought in a shift in consumer behaviour, providing a major fillip to the Indian e-commerce industry that is now poised to touch USD 90-100 billion in the next 3-4 years, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said on Wedn...

Welfare of players paramount, being locked in bio-bubble is unsustainable: Finch

Australias limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch has said that the welfare of players is paramount and being constantly locked in a bio-bubble is not sustainable for long. Finch will be next seen leading Australia in the upcoming T20I series ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021