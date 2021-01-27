Priyanka Chopra on The Matrix 4’s development after completing her shoot

While fans are eagerly waiting for updates on The Matrix 4, the movie stars are tightlipped to avoid creating buzzes.

A few days back, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, returned to The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promotes her recently released Netflix film The White Tiger, and Unfinished, a memoir of her life's chronicle important moments. However, when the celebrity host Ellen DeGeneres asked Priyanka Chopra to share some vital updates on The Matrix 4, she chose to drink a shot of tequila instead of talking about the movie.

While talking about the highly anticipated The Matrix 4 in an interview with Variety, Priyanka Chopra told that she couldn't reveal anything about the movie but she revealed that she finished her shooting for the movie. She said that she felt very comfortable on the production floor during the shooting as the whole team maintained Covid-19 safety protocols.

Shooting for The Matrix 4 began in San Francisco in February 2020, under the code name 'Project Ice Cream.' The filming had to halt on March 16, 2020, due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic throughout the planet. Principal photography wrapped on November 11, 2020. In The Matrix 4, Lana Wachowski takes the director and producer's chair while Lilly Wachowski takes the role of co-writing along with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

Many previous actors would reprise their roles in The Matrix 4 from the last three installments. Keanu Reeves is returning to portray his role as Neo. Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise the role of Trinity. The other actors like Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson are returning to play their roles from previous films in The Matrix 4.

Additionally, the newcomers who have been cast in undisclosed roles in The Matrix 4 are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ian Pirie, Lavish and Ellen Hollman.

The Matrix 4 is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures theatrically on December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Hollywood movies.

