Left Menu

Cannes Film Festival postponed to July 2021

PTI | Cannes | Updated: 28-01-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 12:04 IST
Cannes Film Festival postponed to July 2021

The 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival has been postponed and will now take place in July.

In a brief statement, the festival's organisers said that the festival has been pushed by two months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

''As announced last autumn, the Festival de Cannes reserved the right to change its dates depending on how the global health situation developed,'' Cannes said in the statement.

''Initially scheduled from May 11 to 22, 2021, the festival will therefore now take place from July 6 to 17, 2021,'' it added.

The announcement comes after days of speculation that the festival might be postponed as cases continue to surge across Europe.

Last year’s edition was cancelled due to the pandemic and replaced by a low-key event in October, showcasing short films but without the A-list movie stars, directors and producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's Foreign Minister gets 2nd negative COVID-19 test

Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard, who is working from home due to having contact with coronavirus-positive President Manuel Lopez Obrador, announced on Thursday that his second PRC test returned negative. I have just rece...

Delhi Police issues Lookout Notice against farmer leaders post tractor rally violence

Two days after the violence which broke out in various parts of the national capital during the farmers tractor rally on Republic Day, Delhi Police on Thursday said that it has issued a Lookout Notice LOC against some farmer leaders with th...

WHO team in Wuhan departs quarantine for COVID origins study

A World Health Organisation team has emerged from quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan to start field work in a fact-finding mission on the origins of the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic.The researchers, who were required to comp...

89 foreigners arrested at Thai bar flouting COVID-19 rules

Police raided a party at a bar on a popular resort island in southern Thailand and arrested 89 foreigners for violating coronavirus regulations, officials said Wednesday.The Tuesday night raid on the Three Sixty Bar on Koh Phangan also nett...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021