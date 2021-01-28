Left Menu

I'm hoping this will be the year of big-screen entertainers: Vaani Kapoor

As the vaccination drive against COVID-19 has begun in the country, Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor is hoping that 2021 will bring people back to the cinema halls after a long halt.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:06 IST
Actor Vaani Kapoor. Image Credit: ANI

As the vaccination drive against COVID-19 has begun in the country, Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor is hoping that 2021 will bring people back to the cinema halls after a long halt. "I'm hoping this will be the year of big-screen entertainers! People are waiting for the virus to be under control and with the vaccines, the confidence of the people will slowly build. They would want to go back to doing the things that they used to," Vaani said.

"Community celebrations will come back in a big way and for Indians going to a theatre to watch a movie with friends and family is a huge thing. That's going to make a big comeback. They would want to come back to soak in an experience," she added. The 'Befikre' actor is certain that new, disruptive content will play an important role in bringing people back to the theatres as she expects the taste of the audience to have changed during the pandemic.

"They (audience) would want to watch films that are new, fresh, and clutter-breaking," Vaani said. "The taste and preference of the audience must have changed because of the coronavirus and they would only want to come to theatres to watch something that tells them a grand, new, compelling story! So, I'm really confident that the films that are lined up for release will do that," she added.

The 32-year-old actor also shed light on her upcoming films that have been lined up for theatrical releases. "I'm lucky that I have three films Shamshera, BellBottom, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which are all theatricals because of the subject and the experience that they are offering to the audience," she said.

"I can't wait for people to watch these films in theatres because they will truly entertain them to their core," she added. Vaani was last seen in the 2019 superhit entertainer 'War' alongside actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. (ANI)

