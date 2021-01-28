Left Menu

Bengal cinema theatres hope for turn around with release of 3D movie

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:30 IST
Bengal cinema theatres hope for turn around with release of 3D movie
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Single screens and multiplexesof West Bengal, which have been reeling under the COVID-19pandemic for months, are hoping for a turn around with the allIndia release of a 3D movie on February 5.

The movie, ''Monster Hunter'', will be released in 50theatres, both multiplexes and single screens, in the state,film distributor Satadeep Saha said.

Directed by Paul W S Anderson, the English languagemovie starring Tony Jaa and Milla Jovovich has been dubbed inthree Indian languages including Hindi.

All cinema theatres were badly hit due to very pooraudience turnout since the facilities opened in October due tothe COVID-19 situation and restrictions on occupancy numbers,said Saha who is also the owner of a single screen.

''We are definitely expecting good number of footfallsas there are reports that the central government has liftedthe 50 per cent cap on occupancy in movie halls. We hope thatthe state government will also issue a notification in thisregard soon,'' he told PTI.

During the Kolkata International Film Festival heldearlier this month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeegranted permission to have 100 per cent occupancy in theatres.

But no notification has been issued till now.

Navin Chokhani, the owner of the single screen'Navina', also expressed hope that ''Monster Hunter'', which isbased on a video game, will trigger a surge in the turnout ofaudience.

''With raised occupancy limit and such big timeproductions, the situation will change for the better. But weneed Hindi film producers to come up with big releases now.

Only Bengali and English releases won't do,'' Chokhani said.

Arijit Dutta, the owner of 'Priya' cinema, said thattill there are big time releases from producers of Mumbai andKolkata, there will be no drastic change of the presentsituation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson tells Scottish nationalists: stop going on about another referendum

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Scottish nationalists should stop talking endlessly about another independence referendum as the 2014 vote was a once-in-a-generation event. I dont think that the right thing to do is to talk endles...

Congo's lawmakers vote to remove prime minister

Lawmakers in Congo have voted to remove Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, paving the way for President Felix Tshisekedi to appoint someone more loyal.The no confidence vote in Ilunkamba is the latest move by Tshisekedi to distance ...

'Maharashtra's New Renewable Energy Policy to attract Rs 75,000-cr investments'

Maharashtras New Renewable Energy Policy will attract Rs 75,000-crore investments, said the states Power and New Renewable Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Thursday.Nitin Raut, Minister for Power and New Renewable Energy, Government of Mahar...

NCB arrests three drug peddlers from Navi Mumbai

The Narcotics Control BureauNCB has arrested three drug peddlers after raids in NaviMumbai and seized 336 blots of LSD, 430 gm of ganja and 6 gmof cocaine, an official said on Thursday.Based on specific information, the NCBs Mumbai zonaluni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021