Sanjay Dutt shares 'KGF: Chapter 2' release date announcement

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt increased the audience's frenzy on Friday by sharing the news that the release date of 'KGF

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 11:53 IST
Sanjay Dutt's character poster from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt increased the audience's frenzy on Friday by sharing the news that the release date of 'KGF: Chapter 2' will be unveiled today. The 61-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and along with a promotional poster of 'KGF: Chapter 2' he wrote "The promise will be kept! #KGFChapter2 release date announcement today at 6.32 pm."

Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay). Apart from Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the movie will also star Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon in the lead role. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. The first instalment of the film was also directed by Neel. (ANI)

