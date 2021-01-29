Left Menu

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Updated: 29-01-2021 12:39 IST
Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed
Fans will be glad to know that Animal Kingdom Season 5 won’t mark the end of the series. Image Credit: Facebook / Animal Kingdom

Since TNT renewed Animal Kingdom Season 5 in July 2019, fans are getting desperate to know what they can see next. The delay for fifth season is certain during this critical time when the world is still badly fighting against the deadly coronavirus.

Expecting Animal Kingdom Season 5 in May 2020 had a good reason. Expect Season 1, all other previous seasons (second, third and fourth) were on May 30, 2017, May 29, 2018, and May 28, 2019 respectively.

The good news is that the cast and crew had already been back at work for Animal Kingdom Season 5. Some episodes were already filmed prior to the global lockdown in 2020. Thus, fans are expecting fifth season in this year.

On December 12, last year, Shawn Hatosy, who plays the role of Andrew aka Pope, revealed that he had wrapped up his work for the year. "Because this appears to be the final week of filming, don't take this to mean that Pope dies or something crazy like that — he may just not have had any work scheduled for the final scenes," Cartermatt published.

Fans will be glad to know that Animal Kingdom Season 5 won't mark the end of the series. The beautiful news is that TNT has renewed the series for Season 6.

Unfortunately, the disappointing fact is that Animal Kingdom will end with Season 6. The announcement was made by TNT on January 14, 2021.

The imminent Animal Kingdom Season 5 will revolve around the Cody Family who is associated with the underworld activities that become their day to day life with time. The upcoming episodes are expected to feature Cody's losing their lives in a power struggle and maintaining their supremacy. It will see the actors like Ellen Barkin, Finn Cole, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary etc.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But Season 6 has got the renewal before Season 5's release. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the TNT series.

