Left Menu

Ashley Tisdale recalls "traumatic" public scrutiny she endured after nose job

After almost 15 years since first going public about her nose job procedure, American actor and singer Ashley Tisdale recalls being "constantly made to feel bad" about undergoing rhinoplasty to alleviate breathing troubles.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:49 IST
Ashley Tisdale recalls "traumatic" public scrutiny she endured after nose job
Ashley Tisdale (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After almost 15 years since first going public about her nose job procedure, American actor and singer Ashley Tisdale recalls being "constantly made to feel bad" about undergoing rhinoplasty to alleviate breathing troubles. According to E! News, the 'High School Musical' star on Thursday (local time), in a personal essay shared to her lifestyle site 'Frenshe', admitted to feeling "triggered" during an interview in which she was seemingly asked about going under the knife nearly 15 years ago.

Back in 2007, Ashley went public with her nose job in an attempt to de-stigmatize the procedure, especially when it comes to alleviating health issues like a deviated septum. She described, "I didn't do this because I believe in plastic surgery, I did this to help my health. I literally almost could not breathe out of the right side of my nose."

Looking back at the self-described "very traumatic" ordeal, Ashley wrote that she never anticipated such intense public scrutiny. She added, "It wasn't a big deal to me nor was it like I was dreaming of the day I'd get a nose job. On the other hand, I have ZERO judgment towards anyone who does look forward to that day--your body, your choice." Despite some painful emotions coming back up, the star says that she will take those lessons and pass them on to her baby girl, who is due later this year. As per E! News, back in August 2020, Ashley revealed that she got her breast implants removed after experiencing symptoms related to Breast Implant Illness. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tourists visit 'Chadar trek' in Ladakh to experience a fun-filled, chilly vacation

A large number of tourists visited Chadar trek on the frozen Zanskar river in Ladakh on Thursday to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience filled with difficulties and delights. The tourists came to experience an enjoyable walk on the frozen...

Shuttler Prannoy recalls 'bubble struggle' in Thailand

The nightmare that he endured while being confined in a Bangkok bio-bubble made ace shuttler HS Prannoy realise the importance of addressing the mental health concerns that sportspersons are facing in the post COVID-19 world. The internatio...

UP: 40-year-old man, his young son killed in road accident

A man and his minor son were killed while two other members of the family were seriously injured when a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus hit their motorcycle on a highway here, police said on Friday.The accident took place on Thursday when the bu...

ANALYSIS-"Russian roulette" in Europe as needle shortages hamper COVID-19 shots

Laurent Fignon, a geriatric doctor in the south of France, is having to improvise as he gives shots of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech to care home residents and health staff because supplies of the right needles and syringes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021